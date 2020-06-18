June 22 – 26 Free COVID-19 testing in St. Tammany Parish

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Thursday, the LDH and Ochsner Health System announced coronavirus testing locations for June 22-26.

In Partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, COVID-19 testing will be available to St. Tammany Parish residents.

The LDH sites are open from 8 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

Monday 6/22/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Ball Park 1007 Pine St., Madisonville Tuesday 6/23/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Ball Park 1007 Pine St., Madisonville Wednesday 6/24/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Coquille Rec. Center 13505 Hwy 1085, Covington Thursday 6/25/2020 Folsom St. Tammany Magnolia Park 13296 Hwy 40, Folsom Friday 6/26/2020 Mandeville St. Tammany St. Timothy UMC 335 Asbury Dr.Mandeville

Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.

To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

Ochsner has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 community tests across the state since May 5.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.