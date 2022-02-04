Ja’Sion Greathouse, the Junior College Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, ruffled some feathers across an already-enflamed rivalry when he flipped his commitment on National Signing Day from Grambling to Southern.

The six-foot-four defensive end/linebacker led the country in sacks at the JUCO level (20.5) last year.

Why did the highly sought-after prospect spurn his new SWAC rival??

Greathouse spoke to Louisiana Geaux Nation about the reasons why — click the video provided to see the whole story.