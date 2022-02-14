METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Police in Jefferson Parish began investigating a serious crash that injured multiple people on Monday, February 14.

JPSO reports the crash happened in the 1100 block of Clearview Parkway. It appeared that a JPSO patrol vehicle was rear-ended and forced across the median.

Multiple people were injured in the accident and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, including a JPSO deputy with a suspected broken hand.

Other details of the crash were not immediately made available.

Just before 11 a.m., a spokesperson reported crews were working to clear the damage from the roadway, which included a downed traffic light was and a damaged fire hydrant.

Police encourage drivers in the area to take alternate routes to their destinations.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available.