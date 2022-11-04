HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)—Saturday (Nov. 5) is the start of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond. There will be many things to do including a theme park, theater shopping, and more.

The walls to the Village of Albright will open once again for the next six weekends. Alvon Brumfield who partakes in the festival gave WGNO-TV the rundown.

Brumfield says that visitors can expect to experience jousting, falconry, jugglers, storytellers, bagpipers, and all kinds of music and entertainment galore.

“Come on out, lots of holiday shopping, it’s an entire village. The whole secret here is to come early and wear comfortable shoes. It’s a great outing for the entire family,” said Brumfield.



But there’s also a queen, and she’s important because she kicks off the day. You can meet Queen Elizabeth and her royal court.

On top of that, there are several food courts available, but of course, the turkey legs are a favorite.



Alvon Brumfield says “they’re large. They’re huge legs. There’s a huge variety of food. We have gluten-free, and we have all of the dietary concerns if you are vegan or whatever. We have everything. Plus, if you’re a meat eater then we absolutely have you covered. Just come on out. The variety goes on. There’s so much. We have several different food courts to choose from so there’s a map on the website. Just come on out. Have a great day.”

To purchase tickets to the Ren Fest click here.

