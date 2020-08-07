John Monzon retires after 6 years as Regional Director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West

MARRERO, LA. – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) Regional Director, John Monzon, has announced that he will retire from his position, effective September 18. Monzon has led the Authority since 2014.

Monzon said that with the help of the Board of Commissioners and dedicated staff members, he established a sound organization and helped achieve historic levee protection with the completion of the critical hurricane protection system.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my six-year tenure at the helm of this fine organization. We have been able to create a first-class hurricane protection system that secures the future for residents and business owners on the West Bank of Jefferson and Orleans parishes,” Monzon said.

Scott Burke, President of the Board of Commissioners, credited Monzon with building a professional, 21st century organization that completed massive construction projects and improved day-to-day operations that emphasized safety measures and accountability for employees.

“John Monzon’s leadership paved the way for the Authority to complete our construction and maintenance projects on time and within budget. His legacy is that he has built a world-class hurricane protection system that is managed in a professional manner.”

Burke said the search for Monzon’s replacement will begin immediately, but the Authority will take time to ensure selection of the best candidate.

“The job description will be posted on the SLFPA-W website and will be published widely next week. Our goal is to find the best possible regional director to lead us through this decade,” Burke said.

Per Louisiana Revised Statute 38:330.4, minimum requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree in engineering or emergency response or a master’s degree in public administration or business management. The applicant should have at least ten years of experience in oversight of levee and flood control operations, engineering, construction or project management. Strong organization and leadership skills in managing large groups of diverse employees are also assets to those who seek the position. A complete list of minimum requirements will be posted on the job application.

The Authority has posted information about the vacancy and qualifications for candidates on its website. It will be advertised in local newspapers. Applicants can submit applications on the LA Civil Service website at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/ starting today, Friday, August 7th. Or send them directly to the Authority office in Marrero. Following the review of applications, interviews will be conducted prior to selection of a candidate to be recommended to the Board of Commissioners.

Monzon came to the Authority after a successful career in state government. Following his graduation from the University of New Orleans in 1994, he spent 14 years working at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) where he participated in the design and construction of bridges, highway, drainage and flood protection projects. He spent six years at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) as the Operations Division Chief where he supervised the construction and implementation of hurricane protection and coastal restoration projects in coastal Louisiana, capped by the $14 billion Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System in the greater New Orleans area.