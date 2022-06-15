JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)— A Jennings man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother’s house on Sunday and fought his ex’s new boyfriend, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) Facebook page.

Harry Robinson, 42 of Jennings, was arrested for home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Deputies with JDPSO responded to a house on E. Gallaugher Rd. in reference to a burglary call. The complainant told them that her granddaughter’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Robinson, entered the house by removing an air-conditioning unit from the window and crawling inside.

When Robinson got inside, he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. During the fight, he got a knife from the kitchen, JDPSO said.