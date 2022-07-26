JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested, over the weekend, after police say he shot at a truck parked outside his home.

Linus Whitley Landry, 57, was booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Saturday in reference to a suspicious “white truck” parked outside a home on Dave Williams Road.

Deputies said they have the caller on a recorded line saying “he was about to put holes in the truck,” after having fired a warning shot with his AR rifle and the vehicle had not moved.

On scene, deputies say, they discovered that the truck was there along with fire trucks from District 2 on scene of a gas leak call.

The district fire chief and volunteer fire fighters were waiting for deputies to arrive before going back to the vehicles, deputies said.