ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – On September 21, Judge Jeffrey Perriloux sent his letter of resignation to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Perilloux’s official title was District Judge, 40th JDC, Election Section 1, Division B, Parish of St. John the Baptist.

According to the document, the resignation went into effect immediately.

According to documents, because less than 12 months remain in his term, a special election will not be required to fill the position.