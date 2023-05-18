HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Selected from ten’s of thousands of submissions, a Louisiana student has won the Google Doodle Competition.

Back in January, Google put out a call across the country inviting K-12 students to submit their ideas and art for the 115th annual Doodle for Google contest. This year’s theme was to answer the prompt “I am grateful for…”.

“The Doodle I drew depicts me in my bedroom. I chose this to represent the theme because especially now, life can be very stressful. But, when I have a moment of peace, it gives me the time to realize that, though life is hard, it can also be beautiful, and at the end of the day, I’m still pushing through. That is what I’m grateful for,” said the winner Annalise Perez.

Annalise Perez from Young Audiences Charter School in Harvey, La. was selected as the 2023 Louisiana State Winner for the 8-9 grade age group with her submission entitled “The Quiet of My Room”. She now has the chance to become one of the five national finalists.

Annalise Perez’s submission for Doodle for Google contest “The Quiet of My Room”

Voting is open and the selected student can become the national winner and have their artwork displayed on Google.com for a day. They will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization.

“We were amazed by the submissions we received. Across ages, students showcased what they appreciate most in thoughtful and intentional ways. Young artists shared a range of things they are grateful for including spending time in nature, reading books, taking part in creative hobbies, and spending time with their communities. Given the challenging nature of the past few years, we were really inspired to see the many ways students have been nurturing their spirits and facing the opportunities and challenges that every day brings,” said Jessica Ryan on behalf of Google.

