MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported a homicide that occurred in the 4100 block of Ames Boulevard in Marrero, La., early Sunday evening.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that around 5:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at that location. Upon arrival, they located a woman suffering fatally injured from at least one stab wound.

A male suspect, whose identity is being withheld for investigative reasons at this time, was arrested.