HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Harvey. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital around 11 p.m.

Deputies from the JPSO say that the victim was a woman. A press release from the sheriff’s office states that she died at the hospital shortly after arriving. Detectives believe the victim was likely shot in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the incident and have not released any information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.