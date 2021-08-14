Woman dies after being shot inside Marrero residence, JPSO reports

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide that occurred in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero, La., on Saturday morning.

At around 8:55 a.m., JPSO received a call stating someone had been shot inside a home. Upon arrival, a Second District deputy found a woman inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers

