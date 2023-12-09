METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a New Orleans woman dead on Interstate 10 West in Metairie on Saturday, Dec. 9.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard around 11 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows 34-year-old Brittany Delpit was driving a Chevrolet west on I-10 at the Causeway Boulevard exit when she reportedly lost control of the car and hit a crash attenuator.

LSP officials said the car then spun across the westbound lanes of I-10 from the impact while a mini-bus with 17 passengers was driving west and reportedly hit the Chevrolet.

Delpit suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An unknown number of passengers on the mini-bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

According to the LSP, Delpit was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at Causeway as troopers investigated the crash.

Drivers were advised to use the Bonnabel Boulevard and Causeway Boulevard exits.

LSP officials said all lanes of I-10 West re-opened around 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and LSP officials said routine toxicology samples were collected.

