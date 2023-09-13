JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A new effort is underway to remove coyotes from Jefferson Parish.

According to parish workers, trappers are using snare traps to catch the coyotes. They’re warning neighbors on the Westbank to keep their pets indoors or on a leash at all times.

They said neighbors will be notified in advance before any snares are set in their area.

