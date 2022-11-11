HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A part of the Westbank Expressway was shut down earlier Friday, due to a shooting investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to the 7300 block of Westbank Expressway just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, a man was found inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and was listed in stable condition.

Investigations revealed the victim and his passenger were on the elevated westbound side of the expressway just over the Harvey Canal when someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at the victim.

The passenger was not injured during the incident. No further details are available at this time but JPSO is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

