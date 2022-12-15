GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Recovery efforts are in full swing on the West Bank in Harvey, Marrero, and Gretna and aside from the damage, resiliency is what the areas have in common.

Gretna city officials are assessing the destruction of hundreds of homes and buildings following Wednesday’s tornado. Homeowners and business owners kept busy with cleanup Thursday and as they go they are finding more damage.

“It was incredibly quick the way it happened yesterday dawn fell upon us just about an hour and a half in and so the morning light really did showcase the extent of the damage,” said Gretna Mayor Belinda C. Constant.

Owner of The Hand Law Firm, Pat Hand said he isn’t sure how bad the damage is but says the back wall of his office building needs repairs, and also in the front where they recently put up a temporary door, the door frame is ajar.

“I could care less about the building, I don’t like to see it like that but just as long as nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing,” said Pat Hand.

In the Harvey-Marrero neighborhood, one couple was just about to move into their dream home after a five year renovation when the tornado hit.

“The whole street had been waiting for us to move in and groups were saying, invite us over when you have a house warming. Well it’ll be a little bit longer now,” said Suzanne Norton.

The couple does not have time to wallow.

“Just pick up the pieces and continue building on this house. We’re going to move into this house eventually. This is going to be our home,” said Robert Norton.

Those impacted by Wednesday’s tornado, can head to the Marrero Senior Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up supplies, a hot meal and even a tarp.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.