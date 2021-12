METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department was called to extinguish a vehicle fire on the westbound I-10 Service Road near Bonnabel Drive on Friday afternoon.

WGNO photographer Sam Packnett captured the fire crew battling the blaze engulfing the front of a white pickup truck at approximately 3:50 p.m.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire or if any injuries occurred during the incident.