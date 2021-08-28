WATCH: Jefferson Parish says expected storm surge from Hurricane Ida is ‘unsurvivable’ outside levee protection system

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng held a press conference to update residents about storm prep and response on Saturday, Aug. 28.

“Throughout this day the threats of this storm have increased,” said Sheng. “The storm has continued to wobble east, bringing the threats of this storm closer to Jefferson Parish, so we are now expecting stronger winds, stronger storm surge, and of course that brings the increase for potential flash flooding.”

President Sheng spent the day finalizing storm preparations before Ida arrives. She visited with city officials throughout the parish, and is pleased with the exodus. However, her biggest concern is for those residents choosing to stay in outlying areas outside of the Levee Protection System.

“I want to reiterate, the storm surge that we are expecting is unsurvivable,” said Sheng. “You have time to get out, especially in those areas where there is a mandatory evacuation. We need you to leave immediately.”

Sheng said public work crews have been busy cleaning up debris, clearing catch basins and securing construction sites in the final hours before the storm. She also said for those living within the Levee Protection System who might be on the fence about leaving, the evacuation window is closing quickly.

“The best and easiest way for us to be able to save lives in this storm is for you to get out before the storm comes.”