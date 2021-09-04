WATCH LIVE: ‘Words do not do the damage done in Grand Isle justice’ – Jefferson Parish President Sheng

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and other parish officials provides the latest update regarding Hurricane Ida relief and recovery.

According to Sheng, Jefferson Parish’s emergency operation center in Gretna lost power on Friday night.

Sheng said Entergy worked frantically to restore power so that the EOC could stay out of the dark and work around the clock to supply vital information and support to the Jefferson Parish residents community-wide.

When turning attention toward the devastation in Grand Isle, Sheng did not mince her words in describing the catastrophic damage caused by Ida.

“Words do not do the damage done in Grand Isle justice,” she said.

One of the key points was the increase in water pressure, where East Bank Fire Chief Dave Tibbetts said was encouraging as it gives his crews more water to fight fires. Chief Tibbetts also reminded the public of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning while using generators to power homes as Entergy works frantically to restore electricity around the Jefferson and its surrounding parishes.

Tibbetts provided tips at a media briefing on Thursday, those tips included his “Three 20’s of Generator Safety” as seen on WGNO News in the video clip posted below: