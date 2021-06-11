Watch: JP officials announce dates for Gretna Fest, Uncle Sam Jam, Lafitte Seafood Fest, and more

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO)— On Friday morning JP council members and tourism leaders announced two major music festivals that will take place in Jefferson Parish for the next 30 days.

Jefferson Parish is leading the return of outdoor music events staging the Lafitte Seafood Festival in Lafitte on June 25 – 27 followed closely by the 25th edition of Uncle Sam Jam in Lafreniere Park on July 3.

The Lafitte Seafood Festival is celebrating its return after more than a decade of being suspended due to storms and the oil spill.