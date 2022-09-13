MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Three teenagers are in custody after a police chase in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Marrero on Tuesday afternoon. A chase that started in Manhattan ended near the intersection of Lapalco Boulevard and Westwood Drive.
During the chase, a deputy was injured while riding his motorcycle near Westwood where he was trying to stop the suspects. JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the deputy’s leg was side-swiped. The deputy is expected to recover from his injuries.
Other civilians were also involved in the chase. According to Lopinto, a total of five vehicles were involved including the suspect’s vehicle.
There were no major injuries in the incident that were reported. The suspects and the other victims, including a 10-month baby are being treated for minor injuries from the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The JPSO is still investigating the incident.