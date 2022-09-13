MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Three teenagers are in custody after a police chase in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Marrero on Tuesday afternoon. A chase that started in Manhattan ended near the intersection of Lapalco Boulevard and Westwood Drive.

During the chase, a deputy was injured while riding his motorcycle near Westwood where he was trying to stop the suspects. JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the deputy’s leg was side-swiped. The deputy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Other civilians were also involved in the chase. According to Lopinto, a total of five vehicles were involved including the suspect’s vehicle.

Stolen vehicle out of New Orleans crashes in Jefferson Parish

There were no major injuries in the incident that were reported. The suspects and the other victims, including a 10-month baby are being treated for minor injuries from the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The JPSO is still investigating the incident.