GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and parish officials will be holding a press conference ahead of the severe winter weather expected to head our way.

President Sheng will discuss preparations for a rare hazardous arctic airmass forecasted to bring a multitude of dangerous conditions to the area beginning late Friday (Dec.23).

This press conference will provide an opportunity for leaders to inform citizens about preparedness measures the Parish has taken and to encourage all citizens to prepare now to protect their family, friends, pets, and property.

