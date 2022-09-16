METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investing a road rage incident that happened on I-10. According to JPSO Sheriff Lopinto, a woman was driving and was grazed on the head by a bullet.

JPSO said that the woman was driving her jeep but had to slam her brakes because of oncoming traffic. The abrupt stop caused the driver of a Mercedes who was following closely behind her to overcorrect causing the vehicle to wreck into the side.

Sheriff Lopinto said that the driver of the Mercedes must have been mad which resulted in them pulling a gun and firing several shots at the woman driving the jeep.

“She was injured slightly by a bullet that grazed her sunglasses, looks like it ripped off her head and cut her forehead from that standpoint,” Lopinto said. He mentioned that the suspect’s vehicle was a black Mercedes that may have some damage to the side of the vehicle.

The JPSO said that they are currently in the process of tracking down the suspect involved.