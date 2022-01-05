Walmart closes Metairie and Kenner locations Wednesday

FILE: Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, January 5, Walmart announced temporary closures for two Walmart locations.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the Walmart locations at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd and 3520 Williams Blvd will be closed on January 5 starting at 2 p.m

Walmart’s decision to temporarily close the locations is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The locations will remain closed through Thursday, January 6, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the stores to reopen on January 7 at 6 a.m.

As an essential business and a member of the Metairie and Kenner communities, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Metairie location at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd and our Kenner location at 3520 Williams Blvd today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 7. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. Walmart spokesperson

