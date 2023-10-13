GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — Nicholls State University teamed up with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to help clean up the coast.

Gathering a total of 109 volunteers, the organizations were able to remove about 1,046 pounds of trash and debris from two miles of Elmer’s Island on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The cleanup efforts served as a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 2023 International Coastal Cleanup, which is a global effort dedicated to removing trash and debris from coastlines.

“Due to the massive scale, volunteer efforts are needed to tackle the global problem of marine debris. We are happy to annually participate in the ICC to help clean Elmer’s Island with our numerous volunteers and local partners at BTNEP and LDWF,” said professor of environmental biology Dr. Ferrara.

The next International Coastal Cleanup will take place in 2024 at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge.

