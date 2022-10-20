Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a person believed to be a suspect in a Marrero homicide that happened the night of Sept. 7.

According to deputies, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminister Blvd around 11:30 p.m. and when they arrived, a man identified as 37-year-old Lawrence Francois was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died the next morning.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance footage from the scene which shows a gray pickup truck, believed to be a Toyota Tacoma, being used to transport the suspect.

Detectives are also trying to determine if this homicide is connected to the January murder of the victim’ s son, also named Lawrence Francois, in the 1000 block of Cohen Ave. in Marrero.