METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie couple is suddenly without a vehicle after a lightning bolt struck a tree in their front yard.

Paige Pattison was at home in her living room with her family on Saturday when she saw a bright flash.

“My dog all of a sudden got nervous, then we saw a quick starburst.”

The lightning bolt struck a branch and traveled all the way down the trunk of the tree to the ground which shorted out 2 vehicles in her yard.

“My son’s car was parked behind mine, but he left before the lightning struck. His car would have probably been fried too,” said Pattison.

Additionally, Pattison’s cable, security cameras doorbell, and other electrical wires were damaged by the lightning.

“I have never heard of anything like this happening to someone,” said Pattison.

Pattison and her husband are trying to get by without their vehicles. She said she is thankful for friends who are helping them out by lending them a vehicle to get to work.

The couple is in the process of getting their vehicles looked at by their insurance along with repairing their cable, and other electronics.

WGNO Meteorologist Brantly Keiek said although the odds of being struck by lightning are about 1 in 1 million, the odds of being struck in your lifetime are about 1 in 15,000.

He explained that when lightning strikes a tree it vaporizes away any moisture inside, causing part of the tree to strip away or explode altogether.

He added that lightning is more common in the summer because the air is hotter and more humid.