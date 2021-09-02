VIDEO: Fire-ravaged Jefferson Parish homes as post-Ida conditions hamper firefighter support

LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — Water is still surrounding much of Barataria. And because road conditions have yet to drastically improve since Hurricane Ida hit Sunday, firefighters were forced to watch helplessly as homes burned overnight.

Firefighters attempted to reach six homes engulfed in flames by boat, but according to Jefferson Parish fire services director Bryan Adams, the aftermath of Ida has made it impossible to access the area. The Kerner Swing Bridge was severely damaged during the storm, which eventually stranded up to 200 people on the island.

“We tried boats, but too many trees and debris in the water,” explained Adams. “Finally got in on air boats but it was too late.”

A video courtesy of Jefferson Parish shows the charred scene with Division A Council-at-Large Ricky Templet providing commentary.

