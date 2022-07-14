GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — On July 14, the United States Coast Guard Air Station rescued a 52-year-old man from an offshore supply vessel near Grand Isle.

According to watchstanders, they received reports that a crew member on board was experiencing heart attack and stroke-like symptoms. After the call, watchstanders directed the Coast Guard Air Stations New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist with the rescue.

When the helicopter crew arrived approximately 36 miles southeast of Grande Isle, they lifted the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. According to the United States Coast Guard, the crew member was last reported to be in stable condition.