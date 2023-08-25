JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — With temperatures reaching all-time highs, humans are finding it harder to stay cool.

That challenge also goes for our pets.

Doctor Adi Chatow with Metairie Small Animal Hospital said it has been a pretty brutal summer for her and other vets.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of cases already of heat strokes since the beginning of summer and even a little before then, which is really devastating,” said Dr. Chatow.

Doctor Chatow said that while heat stroke is the most common, there are other heat-related illnesses or injuries that can cause emergencies.

“Dehydration, which I know sounds really simple, but that can cause issues on its own, especially if the animal has concurrent diseases at the same time. And any sort of burns, so skin burns or stuff like that,” said Dr. Chatow.

One of the most common types of burns is paw burns, often caused by walking too much on concrete that can hit 150 degrees in the summer.

Dog owner Ricky Rodriguez said he has taken extra caution this summer to avoid that problem.

“We’re conscious of where the shade is on the concrete and there’s been times where we’re leaving the restaurant and go eat somewhere and he’s with us that I’ve actually had to carry him to the car cause you could see the heat coming off the concrete,” said Rodriguez.

There are many ways to prevent these problems and keep your pets happy and healthy.

“No middle-of-the-day walks. If you absolutely have to, keep them very short. Keep them in the shade. Take breaks. Take it slow. Make sure they have access to water at all times and definitely don’t leave your pets in cars or outside with no access to water,” Dr. Chatow said.

