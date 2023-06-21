JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO)— Parents of Jefferson Parish students impacted by the 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan, will be able to get free uniforms through the help of donations made by Pelicans Zion Williamson.

A $250,000 donation from the Zion Williamson Foundation came in early July to help cut the financial strain of buying new uniforms for students who have been relocated to new schools due to the consolidation.

Impacted students going to the following schools next school year are eligible for the voucher:

Grace King High School students moving to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students moving to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School

Helen Cox High School students moving to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students moving to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students moving to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students moving to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students moving to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students moving to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students moving to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students moving to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students moving to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students moving to G.T. Woods Elementary

Some Marrero Middle students moving to C.T. Janet Elementary or Ellender Elementary

Some C.T. Janet Elementary students moving to Ellender Elementary

“With the help of Zion Williamson and the Zion Williamson Foundation, we are grateful to support our students and families in this way,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “This program will help ease the financial hardship for impacted families and help promote a sense of belonging and unity for all students.”

To apply for the voucher, parents can visit the Jefferson Parish Schools website.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.