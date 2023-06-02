GRAND ISLE, La (WGNO)— For the first time since Hurricane Ida the Grand Isle State Park has reopened and officials are excited to have the attraction back.

On Thursday, June 1, the park reopened its gates almost two years after closing. On Aug. 29, 2021, category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall with winds blowing up to 150 mph. It was labeled as one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States.

Grand Isle was devastated after 2,500 of the town’s structures and 700 homes were destroyed and left in the dark. It took months for the power and water to fully return.

“This is a big step in our recovery and just in time for locals and visitors to enjoy for the summer. The State Park plays a major role in our local economy as an RV Park and campground for those visiting the State Park and island. We are thrilled to have it back,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle.

Additional attractions have reopened with the park such as the RV and beach tent campsites and the beach has fully reopened. Officials advise the fishing pier is still under repair and remains closed to the public.

Residents or anyone looking to head to the renewed state park or has questions about it can call 225-342-8111 for information or email the park at grandisle@crt.la.gov.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.