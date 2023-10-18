METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 2-year-old child dead in Metairie on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
It happened on Houma Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.
Deputies said the child ran out into the street to greet his father when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene.
The crash is being investigated as an accident.
