METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 2-year-old child dead in Metairie on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

It happened on Houma Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.

Deputies said the child ran out into the street to greet his father when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene.

The crash is being investigated as an accident.

