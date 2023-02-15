HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Two men were found dead inside a home on the West Bank in an apparent murder-suicide, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 14), deputies were called to the 2200 block of Hampton Drive in Harvey. When they arrived, detectives located the bodies of two men inside the house. Both men had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation indicated that one of the men shot the other before turning the gun on himself. The identities of the men had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

This is the third shooting in the past week that has been deemed a murder-suicide by the JPSO. Last Wednesday evening, deputies were called to a home in Marerro where two other men were found fatally shot inside. Then, less than 12 hours later, a family of four was found dead inside a Harvey home.

The JPSO continues to investigate all three incidents.

