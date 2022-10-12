METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning in Metairie. The accident claimed the life of 72-year-old Arden Fairleigh III.

Investigations revealed that just before 6:15, Fairleigh was heading south on US 62 near LA 3139 in a Toyota Tacoma, when for reasons unknown he ran off the right side of the road. His truck collided with a parked vehicle before turning over.

Fairleigh was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries, he was taken to the hospital where he later died. Impairment was not suspected but toxicology results are pending.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death,” said LSP Troop B.

