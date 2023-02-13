MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — One person is dead and two others wounded in a triple shooting in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to the call of shots fired near the corner of Acre Rd. and Buccola Ave. The first shooting victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second man was found but with non-life threatening wounds and was treated on the scene.

A third victim was discovered after deputies got word of another man arriving at West Jefferson Hospital by car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to another facility but officers say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigation revealed all victims were wounded in the same shooting. The identity of the deceased victim will be released after the family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

