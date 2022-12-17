NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish and the City of Gretna have come together to offer temporary housing for those affected by the recent tornado.

Travel trailers at Bayou Segnette State Park will be offered to those who do not have insurance to cover the cost of temporary housing.

Additionally, professional tarp installation on roofs with damage will be available to any homeowners who do not have insurance to cover the work.

Rental assistance will also be available to anyone meeting income requirements. To qualify for the program you home must have sustained major damage from the tornado based on parish damage assessments.

To sign up call the emergency operation center at 504-349-5360 or visit www.JeffParish.net.

