JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28, all northbound lanes of Transcontinental Drive, between Quincy Street and Veterans Boulevard, will be closed.

Motorists traveling northbound on Transcontinental Dr. have either option of detour routes as follows:

Turning right onto Quincy St., left onto Lemon St., left onto Veterans Blvd. and right onto Transcontinental Dr.

Turning left onto Quincy St., right onto Kent Ave., right onto Veterans Blvd., and left onto Transcontinental Dr.

Motorists traveling westbound on Quincy St. towards Transcontinental Dr. will have to detour by turning left onto Chester Ct., right onto Rye St., back to Transcontinental Dr due to the intersection of Transcontinental Dr. and Quincy St. being closed.

This closure is necessary for the cleaning of a wet well for a lift station at a cost of $25,000.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday at 6 a.m. – weather permitting.