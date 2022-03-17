METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a pair of closures set for the upcoming weekend.

According to a DOTD release, the Northbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046) entrance-ramp from Eastbound Jefferson Highway (US 90) will be closed from 7 a.m, to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday (March 19-20) for the installation of guardrails.

The DOTD provided the following as a ramp detour: U-turn to Westbound Jefferson Highway (US 90), right turn at entrance ramp to Northbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046).

In addition, the Northbound and Southbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046), from Jefferson Highway to Earhart Expressway (LA 3139) in Jefferson will undergo alternating single\-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. over the weekend as well.

The purpose of the closures is to allow crews to perform asphalt work.

All work is weather permitting.