KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Junior League of New Orleans brought in the Halloween spirit with big trucks and costumes for its annual Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to organizers, the annual event serves as a way to introduce children to “the people that protect, serve and build our community.”

The event was held at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontchartrain Center.

Attendees were able to have a hands-on experience with 25 different types of construction trucks, such as ambulances, tractors, utility trucks, boats and a helicopter.

The event also featured a costume contest emceed by Preservation Hall Jazz Band member Branden Lewis.

For more information about the event, visit the Junior League of New Orleans website.

