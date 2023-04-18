KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Ground Pati is back and taking orders at its new Kenner Rivertown location.

Back in January, the restaurant suffered a 2-alarm fire that did extensive damage to the building. The cause of the fire was never released.

The owners made the announcement back on March 27 that the restaurant was making the move from Metairie to Kenner at the former site of another well-known restaurant, Porch and Patio, which closed its doors in Sept. 2021.

For now, the restaurant is only taking to-go orders but they will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to place an order.

