HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Three elderly women were left without a home after a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in a Harvey neighborhood.

Firefighters with Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 were called around 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 25 to the 1700 block of Estalote Avenue for a structure fire. Before arriving, firefighters were updated by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that it was a working fire, and that smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

Once the first unit arrived, responders said flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the front of the house. A second alarm was called moments later.

Two of the three residents say they were woken up by the smoke detectors. Everyone was able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the front bedroom while the rest of the home received smoke and water damage.

It reportedly took 30 minutes for 12 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Units remained for two hours to completely put out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

