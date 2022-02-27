METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police reported a fatality that occurred as a result of a multi-vehicle crash shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to the LSP report, Troop B responded to the call on Interstate 10 West near Clearview Parkway in Metairie. The incident claimed the life of 49-year-old Chad James of Thibodaux when he reportedly was struck and killed standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of Clearview.

James was talking with the driver of one of the other vehicles involved at the time when both he and the other driver were struck by a passing Chrysler driven by 60-year-old Manuel Llorens.

James suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Llorens was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time and blood samples were obtained from all drivers.