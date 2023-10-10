KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on her way to school Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Kenner Police Department said a vehicle was driving east on Vintage Drive around 7:45 a.m. when a 16-year-old girl was hit at the corner of Chateau Pontet-Canet Drive.

Police said the incident happened in the street. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories