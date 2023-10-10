KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on her way to school Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Kenner Police Department said a vehicle was driving east on Vintage Drive around 7:45 a.m. when a 16-year-old girl was hit at the corner of Chateau Pontet-Canet Drive.
Police said the incident happened in the street. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Stay with WGNO as we learn more.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- WATCH LIVE: NASA, SpaceX prepare for launch: Psyche mission aims to land on a metal-rich asteroid
- Climate crisis costs $143 billion annually, study finds
- Americans have lost $2.7 billion to social media scams since 2021, report finds
- A ‘Seinfeld’ reunion? Comedian teases ‘something is going to happen’
- Senate Republicans call on Biden to freeze $6B transfer in Iranian funds