TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — A teenager was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Wednesday evening (Nov.2). According to Louisiana State Police, just before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating the fatal crash on LA 428.

The crash killed 18-year-old M’Kya Arnold of Terrytown.

Through investigation, detectives determined that 71-year-old Candace Davey of New Orleans was driving a 2022 Lexus RX350 north in the left lane of Behrman Highway near Nova Street while Arnold was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and was stopped, facing south, in the center turning lane on Behrman Highway.

Troopers say that Arnold was waiting to turn onto Nova Street when the Lexus veered to the left and entered the center turning lane crashing into the front of the Volkswagen. The impact of the crash caused the Volkswagen to travel backward and go into the left lane of Behrman Highway south as a 2005 Nissan Armada approached and struck the driver’s side of the Volkswagen.

Arnold was pronounced dead on the scene according to LSP. All drivers and passengers involved in the incident were buckled at the time of the crash. Detectives don’t think anyone was impaired, however, blood samples were taken from all the drivers and they will be submitted for scientific analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.