UPDATE: The SWAT roll ended as of 1 p.m., on Wednesday. NOPD told WGNO that the suspect, who was wanted out of Tennessee surrendered to police and that no one was injured.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was seen outside of a hotel in Harvey on Wednesday morning. Early reports show that the Jefferson Parish SWAT Team was on site assisting the US Marshals with a case.

Teams are currently staged at the In Town Suites hotel, located at 1121 Manhattan Boulevard. A large section of Manhattan Boulevard is closed to traffic at this time, so motorists are being routed other ways.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez was on the scene shortly before lunchtime, and he said the scene was very active, with many moving parts. Several Jefferson Parish agencies remain on the scene including SWAT and the Sheriff’s Department.

The Jefferson Parish Crime Scene Bomb Truck is also on the scene, but there has been no confirmation of whether the truck is there due to an actual bomb threat, or just response protocol.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

