KENNER, La. (WGNO)— Strong winds tore through Kenner late last night and neighbors believe it could’ve been a tornado. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and said it was not a tornado.

Buddy Seely lives on Arizona Avenue in Kenner where late last night the winds were so strong he believes a tornado could’ve torn through his block. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado but it shook the neighborhood.

“I was scared. The house was shaking. It sounded like a freight train,” Seely said.

Tornado or not—still roofs ripped off and his neighbor’s house had a patio roof blown off and punched a giant hole through the center of the house.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it happens in storms,” he said.

Buddy says he feels lucky his roof didn’t fly off, but a while back he says he understood the risk and decided to add more storm protection to his home.

“I put the tin roof over the roof I’ve had. What I got is a roof on top of a roof right now,” Seely said.

He says it is especially tough when these unpredictable storms rip through, especially since many of his neighbors are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida.

“Right now to get repairs on anything it is terrible,” he said.