METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) –– Responding to the alarming rise in fentanyl-related fatalities, the community group “Stop Fentanyl” is hosting a critical training event on Monday, Oct. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library.

The session aims to educate attendees on prevention, overdose reversal techniques and available treatment options.

The opioid crisis hits home for many, especially the CEO of Stop Fentanyl, Daniel Bolner Jr.

“I lost my son in 2016. He died of a fentanyl overdose. He was 28 years old. I found him on his birthday.”

He added, “I don’t want this to happen to anybody. I want to try to help. I don’t want people to experience what I’ve experienced.”

But there is some hope. A nasal overdose reversal spray, Narcan, can keep someone breathing long enough to get them to a hospital.

“Narcan saves lives, and that’s what I want to be part of,” Bolner said.

In 2021, more than 200 people died from opioid-related causes in Jefferson Parish. The DEA says local officials have identified the synthetic opioid fentanyl as the area’s top drug threat. Fentanyl is a semi-synthetic opioid, about 50-300 times more potent than morphine.

Bolner said this will take a community approach.

“I honestly feel if we all come together, we can make a difference.”

Representatives from the Department of Health will be available to demonstrate how to administer Narcan. Attendees will also receive a Narcan kit.

The seminar is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. It is free and open to the public, but anyone interested in attending is asked to email stopfentanylla@gmail.com to register.

