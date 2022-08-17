METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— After having only one day of school, some students at St. Martin’s Episcopal School are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the school’s Pre-K building Wednesday night.

The Assistant Fire Chief tells WGNO that the department received a call about an automatic fire alarm going off in the school’s pre-k building. However, when firefighters arrived, they found no sign of a fire.

This all changed about 15 minutes later when the fire department was again notified about the fire, this time with visible flames inside two classrooms. More than 50 personnel responded to the scene and the fire was quickly contained with no one hurt.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department believes the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

School officials say they are working to determine a game plan to get students back into class. Parents and staff are asked to stay updated by checking their emails and following the school on social media.