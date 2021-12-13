BREAKING: Sinkhole forces emergency road closure in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Traffic Division reported a rather large sinkhole at the intersection of West Metairie Avenue and Zinnia Street that has forced an emergency road closure on Monday afternoon.

According to an official tweet from @JeffParishGov, both lanes are closed while Public Works crews work to secure the area.

An official media release received after 4:30 p.m. reported that the Department of Drainage believes the sinkhole is related to an existing subsurface 48-inch outfall pipe that crosses West Metairie from Zinnia to the West Metairie Avenue canal.

Meanwhile, motorists should detour from Zinnia to Grammar Street and back to westbound West Metairie.

🚨 There is an emergency road closure at West Metairie and Zinnia Ave. due to a sinkhole. Both lanes are closed as our Public Works crews are working to secure the area. Will update as more information is available. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eB1bVD4shK — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) December 13, 2021

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

