BREAKING: Sinkhole forces emergency road closure in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Traffic Division reported a rather large sinkhole at the intersection of West Metairie Avenue and Zinnia Street that has forced an emergency road closure on Monday afternoon.
According to an official tweet from @JeffParishGov, both lanes are closed while Public Works crews work to secure the area.
An official media release received after 4:30 p.m. reported that the Department of Drainage believes the sinkhole is related to an existing subsurface 48-inch outfall pipe that crosses West Metairie from Zinnia to the West Metairie Avenue canal.
Meanwhile, motorists should detour from Zinnia to Grammar Street and back to westbound West Metairie.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
